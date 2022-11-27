ENG
A day of war in Ukraine equals a month in Afghanistan in terms of artillery shots - NYT

Ukraine fires thousands of artillery shots a day, defending itself from Russian invaders. At same time, NATO forces in Afghanistan fired 300 shells per day.

As informed Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by The New York Times.

According to NATO representatives, the amount of artillery used in Ukraine is staggering. In Afghanistan, NATO forces could fire 300 artillery rounds a day and not worry about air defense.

But Ukraine can fire thousands of shots a day and desperately need air defense systems against Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones.

"A day in Ukraine is a month or more in Afghanistan," said Camille Grand, a defense expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

