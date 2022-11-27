Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of 5 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 4 settlements in the Donetsk region and 1 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 27 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and seventy-seventh day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy continues to regroup troops to strengthen units and units in the Lyman, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region and Bilohorivka, Mariinka, Verkhnyokamianske, and Spirne in the Donetsk region.

The enemy launched 2 missile strikes on civilian objects in the city of Dnipro

and carried out 38 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and civilian objects, in particular, the city of Kherson.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Aviation of Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 4 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, - General Staff

In the Siversk region, in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions, enemy units are performing the task of covering the section of the Russian-Ukrainian border and conducting demonstrations and provocative actions.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the occupiers fired tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery at the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Chuhunivka, Izbytske, Ohirtseve, Bochkove, Budarka, and Ambarne of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. In the Lyman direction - leads the defense. Fired tanks and artillery in the areas of the settlements of Berestov, Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region; Nevske in the Luhansk region, and Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk region. In the area of Stelmakhivka, the Russian occupiers used TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. It caused fire damage in the areas of Andriivka, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements in the Donetsk region.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired from tanks, mortars, barrels, and jet artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces and the areas of settlements of Novoukrayinka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil of the Donetsk region and Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnianka, Novodanilivka, and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: A day of war in Ukraine equals a month in Afghanistan in terms of artillery shots - NYT

On the Kryvy Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy used mortars, tanks, barrels, and jet artillery to destroy the settlements of Respublikanets, Prydniprovske, Antonivka of the Kherson region, and the city of Kherson.

On November 25, it was confirmed that the areas where the enemy's manpower was concentrated in the Melitopol, Polohy, and Mykhailivka settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by fire. The losses of the occupiers amounted to more than 100 people wounded, about 10 units of military equipment of various types, and 2 ammunition warehouses were destroyed.

According to the available information, in the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, preparations are underway for the next wave of covert mobilization to the ranks of the Russian occupying forces, starting from December 10 of this year.

Over the past day, Ukrainian rocket launchers and artillerymen hit 2 control points, 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one other important enemy object.