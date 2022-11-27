ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5169 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
465 0

Over past day, Russian military killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, 4 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 26, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region: 3 in Ridkodub, 1 in Chasiv Yar, and 1 in Bakhmut.

4 more people in the region were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

See more: Russians hit apartment building in Chasiv Yar: three injured. PHOTOS

Over past day, Russian military killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, 4 people were injured, - RMA 01

Author: 

victims (1063) Donetsk region (4551) Pavlo Kyrylenko (375)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 