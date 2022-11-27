Over past day, Russian military killed 5 civilians in Donetsk region, 4 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 26, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region: 3 in Ridkodub, 1 in Chasiv Yar, and 1 in Bakhmut.

4 more people in the region were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

