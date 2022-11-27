Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 87,310 people, 2,905 tanks, 1,897 artillery systems, 5,856 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 27, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 87,310.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 27.11 are approximately:

personnel - about 87,310 (+600) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2905 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5856 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 1,897 (+1) units,

MLRS - 395 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 209 (+0) units,

aircraft - 278 (+0) units,

helicopters - 261 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1555 (+1),

cruise missiles - 531 (+0),

Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4412 (+6) units,

special equipment - 163 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut, Lyman, and Avdiivka directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.