Two rockets hit transport infrastructure facility in Kryvy Rih. There are serious destruction, - RMA

The occupiers hit Kryvy Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"We have "arrivals" in Kryvy Rih. Two Russian missiles hit a transport infrastructure object. There are serious destruction.

All details are being clarified," he said.

