ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5169 visitors online
News War
18 228 47

Two rockets hit transport infrastructure facility in Kryvy Rih. There are serious destruction, - RMA

ракета,обстріл

The occupiers hit Kryvy Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"We have "arrivals" in Kryvy Rih. Two Russian missiles hit a transport infrastructure object. There are serious destruction.
All details are being clarified," he said.

Read more: Occupiers attack Kryvy Rih with rockets, - Vilkul

Author: 

Russian Army (10081) Kryvyy Rih (414) rocket (1691) Reznychenko Valentyn (211)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 