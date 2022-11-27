440 children died and more than 851 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of November 27, 2022, more than 1,291 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 440 children died and more than 851 were injured.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 424, Kharkiv region - 266, Kyiv region - 117, Mykolaiv region - 77, Zaporizhzhia region - 76, Kherson region - 70, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Dnipropetrovsk region - 33," the report says.

For example, on November 26, a 17-year-old boy was injured in Dnipro by an enemy rocket fire.

Also, on November 26, due to the shelling of the village by the occupying troops. A 10-year-old boy was injured in Chornobaiivka, Kherson region.

In addition, it is reported that 2,719 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 332 of them were completely destroyed.

Read more: 440 children died and more than 849 injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine