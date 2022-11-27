Last day, occupiers hit Kherson region 54 times: civilian was killed, 2 people were injured, including child

Ruscists continue to use terror tactics - purposefully hitting civilians in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 54 times. Kherson district - the residential quarters of Kherson were again under enemy fire, enemy shells were aimed at private residences, a garage cooperative, and an educational institution.

"The Russian occupiers also shelled Chornobaiivka, Prydniprovske, Muzykivka, Zelenivka, Antonivka, Blahovishchenske, Pryozerne, and Komyshany," the message reads.

In the Beryslav district, Russian troops shelled Beryslav and damaged private houses. Also, the following settlements of the district came under enemy fire: Respublikanets, Shiroka Balka, Chervony Maiak, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Novoberislav, and Shliakhove.

Among the civilians of the Kherson region, 1 civilian died due to Russian shelling. 2 more people were injured, including 1 child.

Read more: 9 torture chambers in the liberated Kherson region confirmed, occupiers killed over 400 civilians, - Kostin