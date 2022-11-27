As of 11:00 a.m. on November 27, electricity producers cover almost 80% of consumption needs, - "Ukrenergo"

The KCMA updated the information and reported that the load on the power system in Kyiv has increased, which is why there are power cuts

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukrenergo" reports that as of 11:00 a.m. electricity producers cover almost 80% of consumption needs, which is gradually increasing due to the cold weather.

Of this 80%, critical infrastructure consumes only about 10%, the rest of the electricity is used to supply electricity to consumers. Under such conditions, operators of distribution systems (oblenergo) have every opportunity to evenly alternate consumer restrictions.

"The consumption restriction regime continues to operate due to the power deficit, which currently amounts to about 20%.

We draw your attention to the fact that "Ukrenergo" brings the limits of consumption in each region to Oblenergo, which cannot be exceeded. Oblenergo independently determines the types of outages - emergency or scheduled - and applies them directly," the message says.

