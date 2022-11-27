Last day, marines destroyed more than 30 invaders and 2 UAVs, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Last night, November 26, marines destroyed 17 invaders and 2 UAVs. Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 16 Russian soldiers. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message reads.

The Marine Corps Command noted that in the period from 11/19/2022 to 11/25/2022, the marines destroyed: personnel - 88 occupants, tanks - 4, IFV - 3, ACV - 1, self-propelled guns - 6, trailed artillery - 1, SAM - 1, mortars – 2, ATS – 10, UAVs – 4, as well as 4 warehouses with ammunition.

See more: Yesterday, marines destroyed dozen invaders, mortar, and cache of enemy ammunition, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS