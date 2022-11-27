Saturday’s shelling of Dnipro by occupiers took life of one person - RMA

As a result of the shelling of Dnipro, one death is known.

This was reported by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Saturday's strike by the Russians on the Dnipro took the life of one person. The rescuers have just retrieved the body of the deceased from under the rubble of the warehouses destroyed by the rocket.

13 people were injured during the attack. Three are still in hospitals," the report said.

Also remind, that on November 26, the Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro. 13 people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy.

