Currently, Ukraine needs most ammunition for IRIS-T air defense system - Air Force

Ukraine currently needs the most ammunition for the IRIS-T air defense system. However, the allies continue to transfer the necessary weapons, so the deficit will overlap.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Most of all, I would like to have enough ammunition for the IRIS-T. This is a really great complex, in fact, a new generation of air defense systems... we need even more of this weapon because it is designed to replace our old complexes," Ihnat said.

At the same time, the spokesman of the Air Force did not speak about the specific shortage of weapons, which is explained by the security situation in the conditions of war.

"Probably, if there is a concern, if the West supplies us with air defense equipment, then it will increase and the deficit will overlap," Ihnat added.

Read more: Liberation of Kherson region changed tactics of use of aviation of Russian Federation, - Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine