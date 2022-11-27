ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Last day, Russian invaders killed 7 civilians, another 19 were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

As a result of Russian armed aggression over the past 24 hours, on November 26, 7 civilians were killed and 19 were injured in Ukraine.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, referring to the data of the regional military administrations, Censor.NET informs.

"Due to the Russian aggression of the past day, 10 wounded were found in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 5 dead and 4 wounded in the Donetsk region, 1 dead (on a mine) and 3 wounded in the Kharkiv region, 1 dead and 2 wounded in the Kherson region," the message says.

