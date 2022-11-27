Ukraine agreed to visit of Belgian Foreign Minister, who illegally visited Crimea

Official Kyiv gave its consent to the visit to Ukraine by the Belgian government delegation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Aji Lyabib, which was not approved until now because of her illegal trip to the occupied Crimea while still in the role of a journalist, for which she eventually apologized.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Euro Integration".

It is known from Aji Lyabib's Twitter that she arrived in Kyiv together with Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, together with him attended a meeting with Zelensky, had meetings with public activists, and on Sunday visited Borodianka.

