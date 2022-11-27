There are signs that Russians may be about to leave Zaporizhzhia NPP, - "Energoatom"

The Russian military may be preparing to withdraw from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom NAEC, told about this in an interview with TSN, which was broadcast on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, during the last weeks, Energoatom has been recording signs that the Russians may be planning to leave the nuclear plant.

Thus, a large number of publications began to appear in the Russian mass media that the Zaporizhzhia NPP could be left and proposals to transfer the plant to the control of the IAEA.

"It looks like they're packing and stealing whatever they can find," Kotin said.

However, at the moment it is too early to say that the military is leaving the ZNPP, but they are preparing for it.

