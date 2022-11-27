It was possible to stabilize work of Ukrainian energy system, - Shmyhal

At the end of the week, the energy industry stabilized the operation of Ukraine’s energy system.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook

"Unable to win on the battlefield, Russian terrorists are trying to destroy the Ukrainian energy system in order to break our resistance. As of the end of the week, we managed to stabilize the operation of the energy system. The capacity deficit remains at the level of about 20%. More than 1,000 specialists work daily to repair networks," the head noted. government

Shmyhal reminded that the EBRD and the Netherlands allocate €372 million to "Ukrenergo" for the prompt repair of damage caused by Russian attacks.

"Norway allocates €200 million to Naftogaz for the purchase of gas in our gas storage facilities. The EBRD also allocates €300 million for these needs. The Government of Ukraine, for its part, transfers UAH 12.7 billion for additional purchases of gas in our storage facilities. The EU launches the program "Generators energy equipment for our power system is being transferred by dozens of countries right now," the prime minister added.