Ruscists shelled border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - OC "South"

Russian invaders once again shelled the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the territory of the Russian Federation.

OС "South" informs about this, Censor.NET reports.

"From 11:06 a.m. to 11:22 a.m., 3 shots were reported, presumably from a 120 mm mortar, in the area of ​​Yanzhulivka village. There were no casualties among personnel or equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

At 2:20 p.m., 2 rounds were reported, presumably from barrel artillery, in the area of ​​N.p. Vilna Sloboda. There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure," the message says.

