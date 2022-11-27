Ruscists shelled border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, - OC "South"
Russian invaders once again shelled the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the territory of the Russian Federation.
OС "South" informs about this, Censor.NET reports.
"From 11:06 a.m. to 11:22 a.m., 3 shots were reported, presumably from a 120 mm mortar, in the area of Yanzhulivka village. There were no casualties among personnel or equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.
At 2:20 p.m., 2 rounds were reported, presumably from barrel artillery, in the area of N.p. Vilna Sloboda. There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure," the message says.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password