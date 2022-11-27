Periodicity of shelling of Ukraine can be approximately once week, - Air Force

Russia has enough missiles and drones to carry out new strikes on Ukraine, but there are not so many high-precision missiles that the occupiers use to hit the energy system. At the same time, the frequency of shelling of Ukraine can be approximately once a week.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to NV.

Regarding how many missiles the Russian Federation can launch at one time, Yuriy Ignat recalled that at the beginning of October, their number reached 30, 50, 70, and even more than 100 during one attack.

"However, there are not so many high-precision missiles that hit the energy infrastructure, namely the Kh-101, Kh-555 and Caliber. There are 100 or so Iskanders in total," said the Air Force spokesman.

In his opinion, now Russia can hardly increase its production capacity enough to catch up with what it spends.

According to him, the frequency of hitting once a week can be maintained, but it is influenced by various factors.

"They need to decide on the eve of the strike where they will hit, they need time to understand what the consequences will be. They conduct reconnaissance from shelling to shelling - where to hit again, in what way to strike, so that we feel it as strongly as possible. Another factor is the weather conditions, which definitely affect the processes in aviation. The weather conditions are more favorable to record aerial attacks," Ihnat explained.

He added that the Russians also need time to prepare the missiles.

"It is trivial to transfer the same missiles to the ship, put them there, charge them. Therefore, such frequency - about once a week - can be maintained," said the spokesman of the Air Force.