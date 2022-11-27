Russian Federation was preparing attack on Japan in summer of 2021, but later changed its mind - Newsweek

Russia was preparing to attack Japan in the summer of 2021, months before Russian dictator Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Newsweek publication reports this.

A person with the pseudonym "Wind of Change", who cooperated with the FSB, sent e-mails to Russian human rights defender and journalist Volodymyr Osechkin.

According to the letters, in August 2021, Russia "prepared quite seriously for a localized military conflict with Japan."

An FSB agent cited by Newsweek suggested that Russia instead decided to invade Ukraine a few months later.

"Confidence that the countries (Japan and Russia. - Ed.) will enter the stage of acute confrontation and even war was high. Why was Ukraine chosen for the war in the end - the scenario has not changed much..." - the publication of the letter quotes.

Read more: Periodicity of shelling of Ukraine can be approximately once week, - Air Force

According to the letters, Russian propagandists were to incite hatred against the Japanese as "Nazis" and "fascists".

At the same time, the Russians were "preparing" for this conflict. Thus, in August 2021, when the attack was planned, the FSB published data that during World War II, Japanese special services allegedly tortured citizens of the USSR.

The Kremlin-controlled media began spreading this information, but later forgot about it.

"They kind of changed Japan for Ukraine," the source says.