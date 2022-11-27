Units of Belarusian special operations forces are involved in strengthening section of state border with Ukraine, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on the situation with Russian troops in Belarus.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of occupiers have been detected.

The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, provides its territory and airspace for launching missile and air strikes.

The units of the Belarusian special operations forces, which are part of the regional grouping of the troops of the so-called union state of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, are involved in strengthening the section of the state border.

Read more: 7 ships with 248,000 tons of agricultural products for Asia and Europe left Odesa ports