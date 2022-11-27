Energy system of Ukraine will switch to usual blackout schedules on Monday or Tuesday, - YASNO

According to forecasts, the energy system of Ukraine may switch to the usual shutdown schedules already on Monday or Tuesday. But it depends on a number of factors.

YASNO General Director Serhii Kovalenko stated this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Let's talk about my personal forecasts. I expect that tomorrow or Tuesday we will return to the usual schedules. But it depends on the start of generation and some other moments," Kovalenko said.

