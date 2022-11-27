Stoltenberg: Best way to support peace is to support Ukraine- more military assistance, stronger Kyiv’s position in negotiations will be

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the more military successes Ukraine has, the stronger its position will be in future negotiations.

He said this in an interview with the German publication Welt.

"We can strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table if we provide it with military support. The best way to support peace is to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He acknowledged that assistance to Ukraine has its price in Western societies. "Rising food and energy prices mean hard times for many households in Europe. But we must remember that the people of Ukraine pay for it every day with their blood," the Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg said that if Putin wins the war, he and other dictators will continue to use violence to achieve their goals.

"This could mean more war and more suffering. It will make our world even more dangerous. It is in our own interest that Ukraine wins," he said.