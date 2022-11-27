ENG
Power supply restored for 17% of household consumers in Kherson, - RMA

Power supply in Kherson has now been restored for 17% of household consumers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

"Partially with electricity: Tavriysky district; Northern district; Shumensky district; Zhytselyshche district; houses near the railway station," - Yanushevych wrote.

He also said that the work to restore electricity supply to other parts of the city is actively continuing. "If you do not have electricity in your homes yet, it will be restored in the coming days. Our power engineers continue to work on it!" - Yanushevych added.

