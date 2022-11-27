Russian strikes on energy facilities do not affect situation at front - PO

Strikes of Russian troops on Ukrainian energy facilities do not affect the situation at the front.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twitter by advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak.

"Russian attacks on energy facilities are not only about blackouts. These are interrupted operations, canceled dialysis, ventilators turned off, ambulance that did not arrive. Does this affect the situation at the front? No, it does not. It's just fascism of the 21st century - terror of civilian cities to the applause of Z-propaganda," Podoliak wrote.

We will remind, Russian troops next week can arrange new terrorist attacks against energy facilities. Therefore, Ukrainians are asked to take care of food and water supplies, recharge power banks and find the nearest "Point of Unbreakability".

