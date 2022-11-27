Russian occupants have already damaged 32 thousand civilian objects and 700 infrastructure facilities, - Yenin

As a result of Russian shelling in Ukraine, about 32 thousand civilian objects and over 700 critical infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, with reference to UP, this was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin during a telethon.

He noted: "As is typical for terrorists, they (Russians - ed.) target civilian objects. To date, there are about 32 thousand such objects that were hit by Russian shells. These are, first of all, private or apartment buildings of civilians. Only 3% of the number of recorded attacks are military objects.

Critical infrastructure facilities remain in the crosshairs of the Russians. As of now, more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities - airfields, bridges, oil depots, power substations and the like - have been hit by orcs."

Yenin noted that Russians "still have a manic desire to plunge Ukraine into darkness, and there is no reason to believe that they will stop".

"We may face quite difficult times, but the government is preparing, and I know that the vast majority of Ukrainians are also preparing for such attacks, and we will not be broken," he assured.

The First Deputy Minister also informed that as of today 524 settlements in 7 regions of Ukraine have problems with electricity supply - both complete absence of electricity and partial.

