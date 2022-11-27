Sanctions against Russia are acting slowly: Ukraine and US are working to increase effectiveness of pressure on Russia

Ukraine has agreed with the United States to synchronize Ukraine’s efforts to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. This was discussed at a meeting between Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Department of State Sanctions Coordinator James O’Brien

"At the same time, the fall of the Russian economy by the end of the year is projected to be 4.5-4.6%. And the fall of the Ukrainian economy is already 30%. Therefore, it is obvious that sanctions do not work as fast and as efficiently as they should be. Therefore, they need to be strengthened. That is why it is important for us to coordinate, systematize, exchange experience and ideas in this matter with our partners, the American side. In particular, regarding the reflection and synchronization of sanctions," Svyrydenko noted, writes zn.ua, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We understand that sanctions act slowly," James O'Brien said in response, "but they allow us to stop Russia faster than it would have stopped on its own. In addition, sanctions can make sure that Russia does not repeat aggression again in the future. So we hope that the exchange of information will accelerate the work in this direction. We must show how cruel Russia's actions on the territory of Ukraine are and that they deserve tougher sanctions."

The Ministry of Economy reminded that Ukraine imposed sanctions against more than 5 thousand people (at least more are in the works) involved in the Russian aggression.

The following issues of sanctions policy were discussed at the meeting:

Introduction of the Price Cap Policy on Russian oil from December 5 and the "price ceiling" to be set by the countries that joined the initiative. Here Ukraine stands for a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas. But a compromise ($30-40 per barrel) is possible at this stage.

Synchronization of sanctions with Western partners. The large sanctions package put into effect by Zelensky on October 19 included sanctions previously imposed, in particular, by the EU. At the same time, work continues to ensure that the sanctions imposed by Ukraine are reflected by our allies.

Sectoral sanctions by areas and spheres - these are the most effective sanctions that put the greatest pressure on Putin's military machine and the economy of the aggressor state.

Preventing the circumvention of sanctions. It is necessary to completely exclude the possibility of Russia receiving through third countries goods, the supply of which is prohibited by sanctions. First of all - spare parts for weapons: chips, composite materials, dual-use goods, etc.