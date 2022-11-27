Stabilization schedules are operating in most regions, situation is under control, - Zelensky on power outages

Helping each other, we will get through this winter and Russia’s attempts to use the cold against people.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was said in statement by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

He noted: "After the massive terrorist attack last Wednesday, day by day we have been restoring electricity generation and supply.

As of today, only stabilization schedules are in effect in most regions of the country. The situation is under control of power engineers. And I am grateful to thousands of people who have been working around the clock all over our country to restore light, return water to people, return warmth and communication to us."

"I thank all employees of energy companies, utilities, repair crews, regional authorities, heads of local communities who helped. I would also like to thank the business that joined.

Ukrainian unity again and again demonstrates its strength, demonstrates our effectiveness. I am grateful to all Ukrainian entrepreneurs who are now making their offices, branches, cafes and other facilities new Points of Unbreakability. Who are doing everything to help people," Zelensky stressed.

