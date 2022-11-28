Occupiers continue to attempt offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 28.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The two hundred and seventy-eighth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion continues.

The enemy launched about 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and civilian objects.

There is still a threat of the enemy launching missile strikes against critical infrastructure facilities deep within the territory of Ukraine. In particular, the enemy keeps the aviation group and cruise missile carrier ships in readiness.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the Russian occupiers fired mortars and rocket artillery at the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Strylecha, Ohirtseve, Budarka and Chuhunivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is defending previously occupied lines. Fired mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is concentrating on conducting offensive operations. Shelling from the entire range of artillery was recorded near Makiivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy continues to attempt offensive actions. Fired tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavliv, the enemy fired artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces and the areas of the settlements of Vugledar and Neskuchne in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers are defending themselves. Areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, Novopil, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnianka, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region were damaged by fire.

In the Kryvy Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending positions in temporarily occupied territories. Artillery shelling of settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River, including the city of Kherson, does not stop.

According to the available information, starting today, the occupiers have forbidden entry to the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP to plant workers who refused to sign contracts with Rosatom.

Russian invaders continue to die ingloriously in Ukraine. For example, one of the units of the Russian occupation forces in the Luhansk region lost up to 70% of its personnel last week. In the area of ​​the settlement of Babina, Kherson Region, the damage to the enemy's command post was confirmed, up to 5 units of military equipment were destroyed, information about the dead and wounded servicemen is being clarified.

Near the village of Starobohdanivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces damaged a railway bridge that the occupiers used to deliver weapons and military equipment," the message reads.