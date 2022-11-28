Baltic and Nordic countries promised to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia: "Only Russia is responsible for destruction and humanitarian catastrophe"

Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden promise to provide further economic, military and humanitarian support to Ukraine and to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Nordic and Baltic countries have provided Ukraine with significant political, economic, military and humanitarian support. We will continue to work together in providing political and practical support to ensure Ukraine's ability to defend its independence and territorial integrity," the statement reads.

The Ministers stressed that their countries will never recognize the illegal attempt to annex Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, and reaffirmed joint efforts to further strengthen activities aimed at achieving the de-occupation of Crimea.

"Ukraine has the inherent right to self-defense to ensure its independence and sovereignty and restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. Russia must stop its aggression and withdraw its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is also emphasized that not only Russia is responsible for the destruction and humanitarian catastrophe, which has made several million people internally displaced.

"States that knowingly aid or assist another state in the commission of internationally wrongful acts bear international responsibility for this. We condemn in the strongest terms Russia's attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, including energy facilities, aimed at terrorizing the civilian population," the statement reads.

The Ministers called on Russia to release Ukrainian civilians illegally deported and detained under political pretexts, as well as those taken hostage during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We strongly reject Russia's irresponsible and highly provocative rhetoric on nuclear weapons. We strongly condemn the ongoing occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and continuous attacks on civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine. These attacks are a gross violation of international law and pose a direct threat to nuclear safety," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministers stressed the need to continue imposing economic sanctions on Russia and other countries, individuals or legal entities that support Moscow's aggressive war.

They also noted the importance of limiting the issuance of Schengen and national visas to Russian citizens to the European Union.