Stoltenberg expects decisions on air defense for Ukraine at NATO Summit in Bucharest: "There will be need to further increase supplies"

NATO member states during the summit in Bucharest need to make a decision to increase the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine against the background of constant Russian attacks.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"I expect that one of the messages following the meeting of foreign ministers here in Bucharest will be the need to further increase supplies (to Ukraine - Ed.) of both air defense systems and, of course, spare parts, training and ammunition for various air defense systems," the Secretary General said.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon against Ukraine, and NATO "needs to help Ukrainians defend themselves against such a terrible method of warfare".

It should be noted that the summit of NATO foreign ministers will be held in Bucharest on November 29-30.