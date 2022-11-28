Slovenia will join EU training mission and help with treatment of wounded Ukrainians

Slovenian Defence Minister Marjan arec arrived in Kyiv with a delegation on Monday, where he held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov on Kyiv’s support in deterring Russian aggression.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "European truth".

In Kyiv, Šarec announced Slovenia's intention to join the new EU mission for training of Ukrainian servicemen EUMAM. At the last meeting, the Slovenian government approved the intention to send up to 30 representatives to the mission with the possibility of rotation.

Slovenian servicemen and civilian experts will participate in individual, collective and specialized training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the EU member states and in the implementation of the mission's command and staff tasks.

According to the Slovenian Defense Minister, he and Reznikov discussed the provision of assistance by his country in the treatment of the wounded, including civilians, "on our territory".

"Negotiations in this direction are already underway, and we will continue to provide assistance and cooperation. The talks also focused on the future, on the time after the war," Šarec said.

Slovenia has been helping Ukraine since the beginning of the war, providing humanitarian aid and demining equipment, sheltering Ukrainian refugees, as well as providing Kyiv with military assistance, including 35 armored infantry vehicles and 28 M-55S tanks.

