Initiative "Grain from Ukraine" has already accumulated more than $180 million, - Zelensky

This was stated in appeal of President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The amount of accumulated funds for our initiative Grain from Ukraine is growing and already exceeds 180 million dollars. This is already one of the historically largest Ukrainian humanitarian initiatives. And it will be even bigger.

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union have already announced their financial, technical or logistical contribution to the Grain From Ukraine initiative. Plus the Republic of Korea. Japan - from the first days. And also NATO and, of course, the UN.

I thank everyone who participates!

I thank everyone who helps Ukraine to implement our formula of peace! I am sure it can be fully implemented - all points as well as the point on food security," Zelensky said.