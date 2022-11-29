Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 10 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 8 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 in the Luhansk region.

Thus, the two hundred and seventy-ninth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The Russian occupiers are concentrating their efforts on restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The transfer of personnel and military equipment of the enemy to equip units that have suffered losses continues. It is expected that some units of the enemy will be transferred from the territory of the Republic of Belarus after they acquire combat capabilities.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Serebrianka, Verkhnyokamianske, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pervomaiske, Opytne, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, the Donetsk region.

The enemy launched 9 rockets and 13 air strikes, launched more than 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The threat of missile strikes by the Russian occupiers on critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine remains.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, mortar and artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Senkivka, Chernihiv region, Seredyna Buda, Novovolodymyrivka, Rozhkovychi, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Budarky, Chuhunivka, and Ambarne of the Kharkiv region were hit by mortar and rocket artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy maintains the defense of previously occupied lines. Fired artillery of various types in the areas of the settlements of Bolohivka, Kamianka, Kupiansk, Tabaiivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Fired artillery in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka settlements of Luhansk region; Yampolivka, Torske, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the Russian occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on offensive operations. Objects in the areas of Serebrianka, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by fire from tanks and artillery.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy carried out artillery fire on the areas of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, and Neskuchne settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers are conducting defensive operations. Shots from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the areas of populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, which are not far from the contact line, are recorded. The civilian infrastructure of the city of Dnipro was hit by enemy rockets.

The occupiers are conducting a positional defense in the Kryvy Rih and Kherson directions. Artillery shelling of units of Ukrainian troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River, including the city of Kherson, does not stop.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, the occupiers carry out the so-called nationalization of the property of agro-industrial enterprises. In particular, in the settlement of Bilokurakyne, harvest and equipment from local agricultural companies are exported.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. The area where one of the divisions of the Russian occupation forces is located in the city of Svatove, Luhansk region, has been confirmed to have been damaged. According to preliminary information, the losses of the enemy are up to 20 soldiers killed and more than 30 wounded.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, the strengthening of the administrative-police regime by the enemy was recorded, in connection with which it is planned to replace certain units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation with units of the Russian Guard.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down enemy Su-25 and Su-24 aircraft.