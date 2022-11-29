Putin is behaving "absolutely abominably" due to his inability to stand up to AFU, - White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that massive strikes on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure will break Ukrainian resistance as the occupiers suffer military defeats. Such actions of the head of the Kremlin are "absolutely disgusting".

This was stated by the strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council of the US White House, John Kirby, during a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Speaking about the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system, he noted that Putin used to use food and fear as weapons, and "now he is using the approaching cold to actually try to bring the Ukrainian people to their knees."

"When you look at what he's targeted, it's pretty much all civil infrastructure. And a lot of it is energy, water, resources that people need as they prepare for what's sure to be a cold winter," a White House official said.

"But it's disgusting. What he's been doing in the last few weeks is just absolutely disgusting. Not that he hasn't done despicable things before, but... these targets are mostly civilians. And he wants to try to bring the Ukrainian people to their knees because he cannot bring the Ukrainian armed forces to their knees," Kirby said.

At the same time, the government official expressed confidence that Putin will not be able to do this.

When asked about the practical actions of the United States to counter such terror of the Russian Federation and help Ukraine overcome the consequences, Kirby named "several things":

First, the United States continues to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with "the tools, weapons, capabilities, and training they need to succeed on the battlefield."

Second, the United States is working with allies and partners around the world to obtain spare parts, equipment, transformers, types of materials, and components to restore and start-up electricity in most of Ukraine, as well as "water resources."

