Last day, Russian military killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 28, the Russians wounded 1 civilian in the Donetsk region - in Torske," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

