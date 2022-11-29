Up to 20 dead and more than 30 wounded: AFU hit location of occupying unit in Svatove, - General Staff

Defense forces of Ukraine hit the enemy’s location in the city of Svatove in the Luhansk region, destroying up to 20 occupants.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. It has been confirmed that the area where one of the divisions of the Russian occupying forces is located in the city of Svatove, Luhansk region, has been damaged. According to preliminary information, the losses of the enemy are up to 20 servicemen killed and more than 30 wounded," the statement said.

