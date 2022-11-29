Kuleba called on NATO to increase production of weapons: "We cannot win without it"

NATO countries need to increase the production of weapons today.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with Politico, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

He explained that it is impossible to win on the battlefield in the long run without investing in the production of more weapons.

"While we are fighting today's battles, we must think about how we will fight tomorrow's battles," the foreign minister said.

NATO countries should start production of the necessary weapons today, Kuleba noted. And if this does not happen, then "we will not be able to win - it's that simple."

"The last time I attended a NATO ministerial meeting, I came with three words: weapons, weapons, and weapons," the minister recalled.

At the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Bucharest, he intends to clarify this request - to say that Ukraine needs air defense, tanks, and production lines.