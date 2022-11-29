ENG
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis to NATO colleagues: Keep calm and give Ukraine tanks

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, called on his NATO colleagues to provide tanks to Ukraine.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"My message to my fellow foreign ministers at today's NATO meeting is simple: keep calm and give the tanks," the message reads.

Read more: Baltic and Nordic countries promised to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia: "Only Russia is responsible for destruction and humanitarian catastrophe"

