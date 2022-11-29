Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis to NATO colleagues: Keep calm and give Ukraine tanks

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, called on his NATO colleagues to provide tanks to Ukraine.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"My message to my fellow foreign ministers at today's NATO meeting is simple: keep calm and give the tanks," the message reads.

