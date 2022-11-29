USA is not yet going to recognize Russian Federation as state sponsor of terrorism

The US currently does not consider it useful to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. They favor further restrictions on Russia in the form of sanctions and export restrictions.

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said this during a press briefing on Monday, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Voice of America.

"I think you've heard the comments from President Biden and others in the administration," Smith said in response to questions from the press on Monday - The feeling in Washington is that it's not really necessary at this point, and, in fact, it could be counterproductive in that it could hurt our ability to, for example, bring humanitarian aid to Ukraine, or get some grain out of Ukraine."

Smith noted that for this reason, "the United States is focused on working with many partners and allies around the world on sanctions and identifying ways to introduce additional sanctions to increase pressure on Putin and his government, the regime in Moscow, and pressure on economy and effectively prevent the Russian military from advancing and building new capabilities in this war. So we're focusing on a combination of sanctions, export restrictions, and more."

Also remind, that last week with 494 votes "for" the European Parliament recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. 58 deputies voted "against" and 44 "abstained". The parliaments of Latvia and Estonia previously separately declared Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.