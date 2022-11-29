As of 11:00 a.m. on November 29, capacity deficit in Ukraine’s energy system is 30%, - Ukrenergo

As of 11:00 a.m. on November 29, electricity producers provide 70% of electricity consumption in Ukraine. The current capacity deficit is 30%.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, the increase in power deficit is caused by the emergency shutdown of units at several power plants, which occurred on Monday morning, as well as the further increase in consumption due to worsening weather conditions.

"We emphasize that the general deficit in the energy system is the result of seven waves of Russian missile strikes on the country's energy infrastructure. We draw your attention to the fact that Ukrenergo is providing distribution system operators with consumption limits for each region, which cannot be exceeded. Outage schedules are drawn up and directly applied by power companies. At the same time, the restrictions should be applied evenly among consumers," the message says.

The list of oblenergo can be found at the link http://bit.ly/3tGVpah.

"We remind you that the frugal use of electricity will make it possible to apply fewer restrictions aimed at preventing accidents, and will also allow energy companies to focus on repairs of damaged objects, which become more difficult with each subsequent missile attack," Ukrenergo adds.

