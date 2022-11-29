Stoltenberg on Ukraine in NATO: Decision is in force. Now focus is on repelling aggression of Russian Federation

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg states that the decision that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance remains in force. Now the main focus is to support the country in its liberation struggle against the Russian invasion.

He stated this on Tuesday in Bucharest as part of a conference on the eve of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the alliance, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The decision on membership for Ukraine has been made. At the same time, the main focus now is on supporting Ukraine to ensure that President Putin will not win, but Ukraine will win as a sovereign state in Europe. This is the main focus of our alliance and the main focus of our partnership," Stoltenberg said.

At the same time, the Secretary-General especially emphasized that the alliance pursues an open door policy not in words, but in deed.

"NATO's doors are open. We demonstrate this with the recent acceptance of Montenegro (2017) despite Russia's protests. This demonstrates that Russia does not have the right to veto. Membership is decided by 30 allies and a candidate country, and no one else," Stoltenberg stated.

Speaking about relations with Ukraine, he noted that "this is a very close partnership, where NATO allies have shown support for Ukraine in an unprecedented way, which we have not seen for other countries."

"NATO allies and partners - from Australia to New Zealand - work together with the EU and others, providing support to Ukraine. Of course, the most important is military support. It is coordinated by the Ramstein Group under the leadership of the US. This is unprecedented," said the NATO Secretary General.

Answering a question about the possible exclusion of the Russian Federation from international organizations, the Secretary-General expressed his belief that this is a sovereign and independent decision of such organizations, starting with the UN and the Council of Europe.

"These organizations will make their own independent decisions. What I can say on behalf of NATO is that for many years we have been looking for constructive relations with Russia, a constructive dialogue. But Russia avoided this dialogue. With such behavior - aggressive actions against Ukraine, as we see this now - we cannot continue the meaningful dialogue, which we tried to establish, for example, within the framework of the NATO-Russia Council, in these conditions it does not work," Stoltenberg stated.