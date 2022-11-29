Our troops are ready for new massive missile attack - Air Force

The Air Force of Ukraine is ready for a possible massive missile attack by Russian troops. There, Ukrainians are urged not to panic, but to observe safety measures and respond to air alarms.

The spokesman of the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Our troops are ready, missiles are loaded, we will respond, we will shoot down, as we always do. Of course, citizens also need to respond to air warning signals and respond to what the authorities say, who ask to follow the security measures that exist today for our country," he said.

Also, according to Ignat, Ukrainians experienced the worst in February-March, when hundreds of rockets flew at their heads practically every day. So now Ukrainians can hardly be scared by anything.

In addition, he explained that until October there were no such massive attacks as recently because the occupiers planned to create a blackout in Ukraine with several strikes and were stockpiling missiles for this purpose.

Read more: Several Patriot SAMs can cover large area of airspace, - Air Force