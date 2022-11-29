Meeting of justice ministers of G7 countries regarding investigation of war crimes committed by Russian Federation in Ukraine began in Berlin

Today, November 29, a meeting of justice ministers of the G7 countries is taking place in Berlin to investigate the war crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine.

The heads of the G7 justice ministries met in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss how to better coordinate efforts to gather evidence of war crimes in Ukraine and bring the alleged perpetrators to justice.

"War crimes cannot go unpunished, regardless of who committed them and wherever they were committed," German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said before presiding over the meeting, calling it a "difficult task."

He stated the need to bring war criminals to justice and emphasized that more than 45,000 cases of war crimes have already been documented in Ukraine. Germany and other countries are also investigating.

"We want to coordinate it. Justice ministers are sending a political signal," Buschmann said.

Announcing the meeting a few days ago, Buschmann emphasized that the G7 countries are on the side of Ukraine, and this is the first-ever meeting in this format.

