Occupiers once again shelled border areas of Sumy region from territory of Russian Federation

The occupier’s army once again fired at the border of the Sumy region from the territory of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, from 10:32 a.m. till 10:40 a.m., 9 shots were reported, presumably from barrel artillery, in the area of Manukhovka There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

"From 11:50 a.m. till 11:55 a.m., 20 hits, presumably from barrel artillery, were recorded in the village of Manukhivka. There were no casualties among personnel and equipment. The information about losses among the local population and civilian infrastructure is being clarified," the OC "North" adds.

