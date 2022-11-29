"In response to Russia’s aggression, NATO is increasing its presence from Baltic to Black Sea," - Stoltenberg

NATO is strengthening its presence from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

This was announced by Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, at our meeting, we discussed security in the Black Sea region, which is of strategic importance for all of NATO. And the challenges created by Russia's illegal war in Ukraine.

In response to Russia's aggression, NATO is increasing its presence from the Baltic to the Black Sea. We have created new battle groups, including the one led by France here in Romania. Fighter jets from Canada also help keep your skies safe. And American Patriot missiles strengthen your defense," he said at a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

