Deputy mayor of Kherson from team of traitor Saldo, who worked for enemy, was detained - SBI. PHOTOS

In Kherson, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation expose and detain traitors among the officials who defected to the enemy and contributed to the aggression against Ukraine. Each of them will not avoid responsibility.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Bureau of Investigation.

As noted, the employees of the SBI in close cooperation with the prosecutor's office detained the deputy mayor of Kherson, who during the temporary occupation of the city worked for the enemy. He was informed about the suspicion of collaborationism.

"Before the Russian invasion, the official was responsible for the activities of the executive bodies of the city council. After the capture of Kherson, he began to work for the invaders and was responsible for the housing and communal services sector. The traitor participated in the organization of the work of enterprises in the housing and communal sector according to Russian legislation, set up occupation collection systems from the population of payments for housing and communal services," the message says.

He also prepared premises for holding a fake referendum on the status of the territories captured by the Russians.

SBI employees detained the official and informed him of the suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Sanctions of the article include deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 12 years.

"During the man's detention, the constitution of the Russian Federation and other propaganda materials were found in the man's possession. The person involved is also being checked for involvement in the illegal trafficking of weapons and explosives. Today, November 29, the court chose a preventive measure - detention. The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the process." - added the SBI.

The message does not mention the name of the detainee, as "Interfax-Ukraine" reports with reference to a source in the law enforcement agencies, it is about Volodymyr Pepel.