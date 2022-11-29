Ministers of NATO countries will look for ways to integrate Ukraine into Alliance, - Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky

NATO foreign ministers meeting on November 29 in Bucharest will consider aid to Ukraine as winter approaches, given Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, and will look for ways to integrate Ukraine into the Alliance.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky before the start of the meeting of the North Atlantic Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The topic of Ukraine will dominate during our debates. We have to demonstrate that our resolve is strengthening. We need to do everything so that Ukraine does not freeze in winter. Winter is coming, and we cannot allow Putin to turn it into a weapon," the government official said.

Answering journalists' questions about the validity of the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest Summit on Ukraine's future membership in NATO, he noted that this topic will be raised during the ministerial meeting.

"By definition, we intend to discuss this topic today. I hope that we will be able to reach at least a new approach to Ukraine's future membership in NATO, which I fully support," Lipavsky said.

As reported, on Tuesday, November 29, a two-day meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO countries begins in Bucharest, at which the allies will discuss the most important issues of Euro-Atlantic security. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will take part in the meeting.