Law enforcement officers exposed deputy who introduced Russian education in Kharkiv region

The head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office informed the deputy of the suspicion of collaborative activity (Part 3 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Censor.NET informs, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram.

According to the investigation, the woman, who has been a deputy of the Kupiansk city council of the Kharkiv region since October 25, 2020, voluntarily agreed to implement the Russian education system.

As noted, on July 4, she was appointed to the position of acting director of the "Kupiansk Regional Center for Vocational Education", created by representatives of the occupation administration.

"Ochilnytsia" issued Russian textbooks to students and sent messages to teachers urging them to cooperate with the new "authority".

Russian was to be introduced as the official language in the institution, and the recruitment of students for the new academic year was to be conducted according to the education standards of the Russian Federation.

As reported by the department, on November 25, law enforcement officers exposed the woman. She is currently in custody.