Russians have changed their tactics of assaults in Avdiivka direction and are trying to stretch line of attack - head of MCA Barabash

Previously, the Russian army tried to wedge itself into the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but now it is trying to extend its offensive.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of the military-civilian administration of Avdiivka, said this on Espreso, Censor.NET informs.

"Currently, the Russians have changed their tactics. Previously, they engaged in massive artillery fire, then a lot of equipment came in to cover the infantry. Sometimes they took up 100 or 150 people for assaults. Now they have changed their tactics - they mostly work in small groups for a detachment, a maximum for a platoon 30-40 people at most," he noted.

According to Barabash, the Russians are trying to send these groups simultaneously from many directions.

"Earlier, they tried to wedge themselves in, but now they are trying to extend their offensive. First of all, the mobilizers are coming, followed by more trained Russian military personnel. They entered our direction from Kherson. We don't know how many have come yet, but it is very large the number came from there," Barabash concluded.