Great Britain will increase support for Ukraine, will provide air defense systems, - Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to maintain and increase military aid to Ukraine next year.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "Euro integration", he said this in his speech at the banquet of the Lord Mayor of London.

"We will support Ukraine as long as necessary. Next year, we will maintain or even increase our military assistance. We will provide new support for air defense to protect the Ukrainian people and the critical infrastructure they rely on. By protecting Ukraine, we are protecting ourselves." , - said Sunak.

He called the actions of Russia and China the main challenges for Britain, and helping Ukraine is one of the ways to counter them.

"First, by supporting Ukraine, we are also strengthening our European relationship to address challenges such as security and illegal migration. Second, we are looking at China in a more long-term perspective, strengthening our resilience and protecting our economic security," said the British prime minister

Sunak emphasized the terrorist methods used by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

"In Kyiv, I saw how Russia's attention shifted from the bloody clashes on the battlefield to the brutal treatment of the civilian population. This was recorded in the destroyed buildings and piles of debris lying on the streets, in the stories of the first rescuers I met in liberated Kherson, from torture chambers to mine traps left in children's toys.

As the world gathers to watch the World Cup, I saw an explosive device hidden in a children's soccer ball - with the intention of turning it into a weapon of war," said the British prime minister.

Britain said in September that it was Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the United States, having provided 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) in aid this year.

It will be recalled that during his first visit to Kyiv on November 19, Sunak promised to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine with 125 anti-aircraft guns, and earlier in November they announced an additional 1,000 surface-to-air missiles.