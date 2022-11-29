Europe must prepare for new wave of refugees from Ukraine, because Putin is using "winter as weapon in the war", - Stoltenberg

The NATO Secretary General has warned that Putin will continue attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure due to failures on the battlefield. And this will lead to a new wave of refugees from Ukraine to Europe.

Jens Stoltenberg said this in his speech before the start of a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, the main topic of which is the war in Ukraine, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

The head of the alliance noted that Russia was forced to retreat from the territories around Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson, which, according to Stoltenberg, is "a sign of its weakness."

"Russia is defeated on the battlefield. In response, they attack civilian cities because they cannot conquer new territories of Ukraine, as well as avoid the gradual liberation of the occupied territories by the Ukrainian military," Stoltenberg said.

A new wave of refugees to Europe is possible due to Russia's massive missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Stoltenberg believes.

"The latest data show that from February 24 to September 22, more than 7.4 million refugees fled from Ukraine to Europe. But we must be prepared for the fact that more refugees will arrive in Europe," he explained.

According to Stoltenberg, Putin uses "winter as a weapon in war."